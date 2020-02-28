Mother Nature At Its Best! Three-Toed Sloth Giving Birth on a Tree is Amazing (Watch Viral Video)

Sloth baby birth (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Nature is wonderful and haven't we seen videos and pictures of its beauty from time to time? Among many of its wonders, some of them can come across as scary since we aren't used to it. A video of a three-toed sloth giving birth in the wild has come up online and it looks freaky. But it is an example of nature's wonder, as it shows how the umbilical cord of the sloth is important to keep the baby from falling off to the ground, right after its birth! The video was captured in Costa Rica and shared on Facebook and Twitter. It is going viral with some people freaking out while others are happy to learn about this wonderful insight. Video of Flamingos Feeding Their Young One Will Leave You Amazed At Nature's Ways.

The video was shared on Facebook by Steven Vela and it has been shared over 19,000 times and garnered over 5 lakh views. The clip starts itself with a sloth baby falling off, but hung by the umbilical cord. The mother then pulls it up with one hand, while its other hands and hind legs are holding on to the branch. The drop of the baby is scary, but then the mother catches and comforts it. The video was also shared on Twitter where it went viral. Hanging 'Naked Man' Orchid is Not FAKE: Photos of This Flower Got Twitterati Talking About Nature's Wonders, View Pics.

Watch Video of Three-Toed Sloth Giving Birth in The Wild:

On Twitter, it led to a discussion on how umbilical cords work as a safety rope for some animals. Apparently, it is thus called a bungee cord in sloths. One of the users on Twitter wrote, "Can you imagine being born flying toward the ground!!" Another commented, "Evolution is incredibly amazing!" And we totally agree. The startle with which the baby falls is freaky but as you see on, you realise how the mother will ensure the safety and the cord works as a support.