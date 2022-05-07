The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists are planning to send naked pictures of humans into space in the hope of acquiring the attention of aliens. In a bid to lure the extra-terrestrials, scientists are sending a pixelated drawing of a naked woman and man, falling objects, and a depiction of DNA. Interestingly, the man and woman are waving in the drawing to look inviting.

Pixelated Drawing of Naked Humans:

Credits: BITG

The image will carry an invitation for the extra-terrestrials to respond in case they ever receive it. The idea might sound bizarre, but according to the NASA scientists, the pixelated illustration, and an updated binary-code message could help us finally make contact with aliens. The attempt is part of NASA's "Beacon in the Galaxy" (BITG) initiative. Solar Eclipse On Mars! NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Footage of Phobos, Mars’ Potato-Shaped Moon; Watch Video.

“The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface,” reported Discovery, quoting study author Jonathan Jiang. NASA Confirms Alien Footprints on Mars? Viral Photo of Martian Crater Gets Internet Excited.

However, this is not the first time naked depictions of humans have been shot into space. The Pioneer plaques shot into space on the 1972 Pioneer 10 and 1973 Pioneer 11 missions also featured illustrations of an unclad man and woman.

