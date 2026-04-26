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US US Cole Tomas Allen: ‘Teacher of the Month’ Photo and NASA Link of the Suspect Surface After White House Dinner Shooting A 'Teacher of the Month' photo of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect linked to the shocking security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has surfaced online, raising fresh questions about his background.

A “Teacher of the Month” photo of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect linked to the shocking security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has surfaced online, raising fresh questions about his background.

The details about Allen were first shared by Karol Markowicz of Fox News on X. She wrote, “The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, and he is in custody.”

Images circulating widely on social media appear to show Allen being recognized as a “Teacher of the Month” by a tutoring organization in Torrance, California. The photo, which includes his name and workplace, suggests he had a professional background in education. Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter Names Suspect in White House Dinner Shooting Scare After Donald Trump Escorted Out.

‘Teacher of the Month’ Photo of White House Dinner Suspect Surfaces Online

The shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been identified as Cole Allen — a teacher from California. Not a foreign agent. Not a political operative. A teacher. Motive unknown. The investigation is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/BhKS8hiT6a — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 26, 2026

Further details from his alleged LinkedIn profile indicate that Allen interned at NASA in 2014, where he reportedly worked on AI models for planet mapping. The profile also states that he graduated as an engineer from California Institute of Technology.

According to the same profile, Allen has been working part-time as a teacher at C2 Education for the past six years. However, these details have not been independently verified. Shooting Scare at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Donald Trump Says ‘Let the Show Go On’ After Suspect Held.

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the suspect’s motive still unclear. Initial reports suggest that Allen is not believed to have links to any foreign group or political organization, though officials have not confirmed this publicly.

Federal agencies, led by Kash Patel, have launched a comprehensive background probe. Patel said during the White House press conference, “We will be examining this individuals background thoroughly. That process has already started... we will analyze all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country.”

Officials continue to gather evidence as the case develops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).