Super Pink Moon April 2020 Date & Live Streaming Time in IST: When and How to Watch the Biggest and Brightest Full Moon of the Year

Super Pink moon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Stargazers or more specifically, moon lovers, you cannot miss the spectacle of the April supermoon, which is called the Pink moon. April Pink Supermoon 2020 will occur on the night of April 8. Unlike, every other full moon, the Pink Supermoon will be special because it is going to be the biggest and brightest one of the year of 2020. More so, since the air is clearer in most parts of the world, because of the lockdown, it will make for a great view of the night sky. But if you are unable to view it, in your time zone or do not have a great view from your surroundings, you can always tune into live streaming of the same. Thanks to technology, you watch everything at convenience on your phones. In this article, we will tell you more about the date, time, and how to watch the April Pink 2020 live streaming. In India, the live streaming will begin at 5 AM IST on April 8.

A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth. During a supermoon, our satellite appears bigger and brighter from the earth. The April full moon will be at a closer perigee than any other full moon occurring in the year 2020. Thus it will be the biggest and brightest moon of the year. As per the Virtual Telescope Project, the moon will be 7 per cent larger and 15 brighter than an average full moon. Super Pink Moon 2020 Date and Time: Know Everything About April's Full Moon, The Brightest One of This Year.

April Pink Supermoon Date and Time

For people living in North America, the April Pink Supermoon would be seen on April 7. For others, it including Asia, it will be on April 8. The global time for the peak appearance is 2.35 am Universal Time. However, by that time, it will be daylight in India. So you can tune into live streaming.

April Pink Supermoon 2020 Live Streaming

There are several channels which will hold a live stream of major astronomical occurrences. A very popular among them is Slooh. For India, the live streaming will begin at 5 AM IST.

Watch Live Streaming Video of April Pink Supermoon 2020 Here:

This is the first supermoon after the beginning of the spring season. It gets the name Pink Supermoon from the pink flowers of the Wild Ground Phlox plant which blooms at this time of the year. The ancient tribes marked the arrival of spring with these blooms, that is how the moon is called Pink Moon. If you have been a great lover of the satellite and love observing the different phases, then do not miss out on the brightest full moon of the year tomorrow.