Chaitra Purnima 2025 is an auspicious full moon night in the Hindu calendar that falls during Chaitra, which usually corresponds with March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This occasion is significant both culturally and astronomically. It marks the end of the Chaitra Navratri and is associated with various religious observances including Satyanarayan Puja, holy dips in rivers and charitable acts. Astronomically, it coincides with the first full moon of spring, popularly known as the Pink Moon. Contrary to the name, the moon does not appear pink in colour. The name originates from the blooming of wild ground phlox flowers in North America, which are pink and often coincide with this time of year. The Pink Moon 2025 is especially interesting because it is also a Micromoon, a term used when a full moon occurs at the farthest point from the Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer in the sky than a typical full moon. Super Pink Moon 2025 Date: April’s Full Moon Will Be a Micromoon; How To Watch the Rare Celestial Event? Significance and Other Details To Know.

How To Watch Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon 2025 will be visible across India on the night of April 12. For the best viewing experience, skywatchers should find a location away from urban light pollution such as a hilltop, open field or rural area. The moon will rise around sunset and remain visible throughout the night. While no special equipment is necessary to view the full moon, using a telescope or binoculars can enhance the experience by revealing more surface detail. This is a great opportunity for amateur astronomers and photographers to capture the unique Micromoon, which may appear subtly smaller than the average full moon but still quite stunning. April 2025 Celestial Events: Full Pink Moon, Lyrid Meteor Shower, Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

What Is Micromoon?

A Micromoon occurs when the moon reaches or nears its apogee, the farthest point from Earth in its elliptical path during either a full or new moon. This positioning causes the moon to appear slightly reduced in size and brightness compared to a Supermoon, which occurs when it's at its closest distance to Earth or perigee.

Chaitra Purnima Significance

Chaitra Purnima holds deep spiritual meaning in Indian culture. It marks the culmination of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival and is associated with rituals honouring Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman. Devotees observe fasts, perform special pujas and visit temples. A dip in holy rivers such as the Ganga is believed to cleanse sins and grant blessings. The full moon also signifies completeness and spiritual enlightenment, making it a powerful time for meditation, chanting and acts of kindness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).