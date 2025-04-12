The Pink Moon in 2025 is set to rise on the night of April 12, offering skywatchers in India and across the world a chance to witness the first full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Despite its vibrant name, the Pink Moon does not actually appear pink in colour, instead, the name comes from the pink wildflowers, particularly phlox that bloom in early spring in North America. What makes the Pink Moon 2025 more interesting is that it will also be a ‘micromoon,’ a term used when a full moon occurs at or near the apogee, the point in its orbit when the Moon is farthest from Earth. This means the moon will appear slightly smaller and dimmer in the sky compared to a typical full moon. However, even with its subtle size difference, the Pink Moon 2025 remains a significant astronomical and cultural event, signaling seasonal changes and attracting the attention of stargazers, spiritual observers and photographers alike. Super Pink Moon 2025 Date: April’s Full Moon Will Be a Micromoon; How To Watch the Rare Celestial Event? Significance and Other Details To Know.

What Is Micromoon?

A micromoon happens when the full moon coincides with the Moon’s apogee, which is about 405,000 kilometers away from Earth. Because of this distance, the moon appears about 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than a ‘supermoon’ which occurs during the Moon’s closest approach (perigee). While the visual difference might not be striking to the casual observer, a micromoon offers a unique perspective on the Moon’s elliptical orbit and the subtle dynamics of celestial motion. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Why Is It Called Pink Moon?

The name ‘Pink Moon’ comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac and is part of a long tradition of Native American and colonial naming conventions that reflect seasonal changes. April’s full moon was named after moss pink, one of the earliest widespread springtime blooms in eastern North America. These names were used to help keep track of time and seasonal activities like planting, harvesting or migrating.

How To Watch Pink Moon?

Skywatchers can enjoy the view with the naked eye but binoculars or a telescope will enhance the experience, especially if you are hoping to see the craters and surface details. Since this full moon is not associated with an eclipse or any other disruptive atmospheric events, visibility should be excellent across most parts of the country, particularly in rural or less light-polluted areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).