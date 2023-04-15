Delhi, April 15: A man filmed a mysterious doughnut-shaped object flying in the sky believing he may have captured proof of aliens. The man who has been identified as 60-year-old Graham Rollinson was walking his dog in Dudley when he spotted the strange object flickering and darting about in the night sky. The sighting, dubbed the ‘Dudley Doughnut’, comes a decade after the infamous ‘Dudley Dorito’ sighting.

Wales Online reported Graham as saying that the object appeared to be around the size of a house but was moving too fast and sporadically to be a star, plane or a Chinese lantern. Alien Life Found? Conspiracy Theorist Claims to Find UFO Hidden in NASA’s Ryugu Asteroid (Watch Video).

Graham said that he had his extraterrestrial encounter while walking his dog Nala near his home at 9.20pm on March 27.

Graham who is a dad-of-four said that it was a nice bright night and you could see all the stars. It looked like a star at first but then he thought stars don’t move like that. He continued “as I was looking at it was moving. It was moving at the speed of a car, like at 30mph. It was a weird shape. It looked like a doughnut. It sounds mad but there was a hole in it. What if it was like a portal? There’s a hole in it. It did confuse me. It could be a portal to somewhere else.” Aliens Caught on Camera Visiting Earth? 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Seen Flying in Clear Skies, UFO Hunter Shares Video.

Graham, who claims to have experienced similar sightings in 2009 and 2019, believes Dudley is a hot spot for extra-terrestrial life. He said he has previously spotted an orb-shaped UFO and even one which looked like a cigar.

The infamous ’Dudley Dorito’ was spotted three times in three years above British skies between 2010-2013.

Some experts believe that the object is Venus and because of the dark background the camera’s autofocus mechanism can’t focus well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).