ShopClues Announces A Quick Two-day Delivery of Essential Items For Its Customers in Delhi & Gurugram Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ShopClues (Photo Credits: ShopClues Twitter)

Gurugram, April 7: E-commerce platform ShopClues on Tuesday announced a quick two-day delivery of essential items for its customers in Delhi and Gurugram. The essentials include items related to personal hygiene and safety, groceries, over-the-counter medicines and medical equipment, etc. Facebook Owned WhatsApp's Frequently Forwarded Messages Limited To One Chat At A Time To Restrict COVID-19 Misinformation.

"In this current situation, what is important is that our customers have quick access to products that are essential for their daily living without having to step out of their homes to make these purchases and still have them delivered at home as early as possible," said Sanjay Sethi, Chief Executive Officer, ShopClues.

The company has introduced contactless delivery, encouraging customers to pay online for their purchases. All ShopClues packages will be dropped at the doorsteps to avoid human contact. Uber Partners With Flipkart To Provide Essential Items To People in Bengaluru, Mumbai & Delhi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

"To make this possible, we are very closely aligning our technology and logistic teams so that service to the customer is seamless and quick," Sethi added. The online platform said it will expand this service across the National Capital Region (NCR) shortly.