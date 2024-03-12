Mumbai, March 12: POCO is set to launch its new smartphone, POCO X6 Neo, in India on March 13 (tomorrow). The new X6 Neo will be an addition to the POCO X6 series launched in January 2024. The company has confirmed some specifications ahead of the launch on the Flipkart page, such as design, screen-to-body ratio, processor and display.

The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment in India and likely compete with other smartphones like Nothing Phone 2a, iQOO Z9 5G, and the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE4. POCO X6 Neo is expected to be introduced in the Rs 20,000 price range. The company said on Flipkart, "A phone that is here to redefine the Gen Z status quo and lifestyle aspirations while adhering to the X Series DNA." Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra To Launch on March 14: Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

POCO X6 Neo Launching on March 13 (Tomorrow):

POCO X6 Neo Confirmed Specifications

POCO India has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India with a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,000nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, Bezel-less design, 7.69mm Xtra Thin Body, and 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. POCO has also confirmed that its new smartphone will be launched with a 108-megapixel primary "Pro-grade Main Camera", offering 3X lossless in-sensor zoom. POCO X6 Neo will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080+ processor and offer up to 24GB RAM (with 12GB main and 12GB Turbo RAM. The company also announced that the device will be launched in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options. Realme Buds T300 New TWS Confirmed To Launch Alongside Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G on March 19; Check Key Feature and Details.

POCO X6 Neo Expected Price and Specifications

According to the report by Hindustan Times Tech, the POCO X6 Neo will be launched with a 6.6-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a 16-megapixel front camera. Further, the report said the smartphone could launch with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP54 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers. The report said that the smartphone could be launched with two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The report said the POCO X6 Neo price in India could be around Rs 16,999. The report mentioned that the price was suggested by a tipster called Sudhanshu Ambhore.

