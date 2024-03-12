New Delhi, March 12: Apple is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the iPhone 16 Pro soon. There are also rumours surrounding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Speculation suggests that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro from the tech giant might receive a major design upgrade with new features and specifications.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is now rumored to get a significant design upgrade. This information might create interest among tech enthusiasts to know how Apple will innovate with its latest smartphone. Nothing Phone (2a) Sale: UK-Based Company Sells 60,000 Units of Phone (2a) Within 60 Minutes of Its Launch.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the design of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to be unique and different from its predecessors. The leaked CAD renders hint at a new look of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. The smartphone may feature a titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max but the 16 Pro may have a new Capture button and a larger Action button. These changes could offer its users a convenient way to use their smartphone when taking pictures and performing quick tasks.

As per multiple reports, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to run on iOS 18 and might be available if four different storage variants, which might include 128GB, 256GB, 512Gb and 1TB options. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to boast a 6.1-inch or a slightly larger 6.3-inch display. The bezels of the 16 Pro is said to be thinner and the edges may be more curved for enhancing the overall design of the smartphone. Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro Key Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch on March 18; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

The camera system on the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to be similar to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera, a 48MP Ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).