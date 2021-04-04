"Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow"

Believer of the aforementioned quote, Dixit Dhinakaran, a student of the Northumbria University, United Kingdom who has amassed an overarching experience at providing results-driven tech solutions to notable businesses is a digital marketer par excellence making his fellows in India proud of his strides.

The tech geek has acquired an impressive experience with a wide ranging portfolio of working on many tech blogs with prior digital marketing experience as a freelancer since 2012.

From selling his first blog in the year 2014, Dixit understood the nuances and potential of building and selling blogs online which enabled him to upscale his revenue by selling blogs profitably. He has also applied his business sense for selling rewarding YouTube channels and has generated substantial income from these options.

Dixit is the founder of the Tech blog Gearbytes.com and is reaping the benefits of its overarching success. Equipped with the most essential skills of digital marketing & e-commerce, SEO, social media, video production, editing and more, Dixit is exemplary of someone who has carved a strong niche for himself by keeping himself upbeat with the constantly evolving know-how of the internet and tech industry.

Having completed his Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) focused on Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Mahendra Engineering College, India, Dixit has a wide ranging interest in video editing and has received accolades for his video editing capacities, some of the notable softwares that he is skilled on are Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro X etc.

Dixit has provided his advanced services to various clients and have always got them unbeatable results that magnify the business revenue and it's reach. He has developed strategies to ideate the target audience towards his client's platforms. He has also offered robust reach building for businesses by doing practical and process based On-Page and Off-page SEO.

In a nutshell, Dixit is a self-motivated and driven business tech expert who at a young age is giving goals to millenials in revamping their approach towards building an empire by acquiring high value skills with self learning, because of his scintillating endeavours, the digital marketer is certainly on the way up towards a magnificent future.