New Delhi, February 20: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IT services company, is reportedly to roll out its annual salary hike letters for the fiscal year 2025 in March. The TCS salary hike is expected to be around 4-8%. As per reports, TCS has tied its salary increases and variable payouts to employees' compliance with the return-to-office (RTO) instructions that were announced for early 2024.

As per a report of Economic Times, TCS will roll out annual salary increases for FY25 in March with payouts to start in April. The salary hikes are likely to average 4-8%. The announcement comes as the IT industry experiences a gradual slowdown in salary increaments, shifting from double-digit increments to single-digit raise during the COVID-19 period. TCS has connected its salary hikes and variable payouts to employees' compliance with its return-to-office mandate. Employees who follow the RTO policy are more likely to receive higher salary increments. Google Inaugurates ‘Ananta’, One of Largest Offices Globally in Bengaluru Collaborating With Local Development and Design Team.

In FY24, TCS employees received an average salary hike of 7-9%, compared to approximately 10.5% in FY22. The salary hikes are expected to follow the quarterly variable pay (QVP) that was released in February for the October-December period. Many junior and mid-level employees received 100% of their variable pay, while senior employees received lower payouts, which ranged from 20% to 40%.

The grade structure at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reportedly starts at Y (trainees) and advances through various levels, including C1 (systems engineers), C2, C3 (A&B), C4, C5, and up to CXOs. Employees classified in the C3B band and above are generally considered senior staff. Jobs Coming: Labour Ministry Partners Recruitment Platform APNA To Open 10 Lakh Job Offers in India Annually on NCS Portal.

Additionally, TCS recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5% in net profit to INR 12,380 crore in the third quarter of FY25. Revenue for the October-December 2024 quarter increased by 5.6% to INR 63,973 crore. Additionally, Infosys is reportedly planning to issue salary increment letters by the end of February, with expected salary hikes ranging between 5% and 8%.

