Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT services company, has reportedly rolled out salary hikes ranging from 4.5 to 7 per cent for a majority of its employees. As per reports, TCS started sending out increment letters to employees from late Monday evening. The revised salaries are said to be effective from September. Multiple reports suggest that the majority of employees receiving salary hikes fall within the junior to mid-level positions. TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

TCS Salary Hike

STORY | TCS rolls out 4.5-7 pc salary hikes for majority of employees Country's largest IT services company TCS has rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5–7 per cent for a majority of its employees, sources said on Tuesday. READ | https://t.co/91R7YebkmJ pic.twitter.com/jvf7juqs4F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)