Mumbai, October 8: This year has been challenging for many employees who were made redundant. The IT and tech sector has become increasingly prone to job cuts over the past few years since the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of IT professionals have lost their jobs in 2025 due to company restructuring, a focus on AI adoption, global challenges, or simple cost-cutting measures. All of these factors have encouraged companies to rely more on automation and hire fewer employees across different segments of the industry.

A majority of employees have been made redundant due to restructuring and cost-cutting. This year, tech giants such as Meta, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Intel, Dell, and others have announced mass redundancies affecting thousands of employees as part of business reorganisations. However, compared to last year, the number of affected employees is considerably lower. TCS Severance Package: IT Giant Sets 6-Month Minimum Payout for Laid-Off Employees; Long-Serving Staff To Get up to 2 Years’ Pay.

Tech Layoffs in 2025 Lead to Massive Job Losses

According to a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs.Fyi, total 91,314 tech employees have been laid off by 208 companies in 2025 so far. The number is slightly lower compared to the last year's 1,52,992 people who were laid off by 551 companies. However, in comparison this year, more employees were laid off by less number of companies. Here's list of companies that laid off the highest numbers of employees in 2025. Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off Employees From Design-Related Roles in Cloud Unit, Job Cuts Affect Over 100 Staff Amid Focus on AI and Cost-Cutting.

As per the website, Intel layoffs affected the most employees in 2025 with numbers reaching around 22,000.

As per a report by Mint, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) laid off around 12,000 or more employees this year. Some reports indicated that the job cuts could more than the stated numbers.

Microsoft laid off around 9,000 employees in 2025; however some reports claim that the numbers could be beyond 15,000.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has likely laid off around 3,600 or more employees this year.

A report by The New Indian Express said that Wipro laid off 24,516 people this year.

Besides these companies, many others have carried out redundancies in 2025 in multiple rounds, including Google, xAI, Just Eat, Simpl, Zupee, Salesforce, and more.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).