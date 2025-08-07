New Delhi, August 7: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will reportedly roll out salary hikes for nearly 80% of its workforce starting from September 1, 2025. The TCS salary hike is said to benefit employees from the fresher level up to grade C3A, covering junior to mid-level roles. The development comes even as the company proceeds with plans to lay off around 12,000 employees from mid and senior management positions, which may be roughly 2% of its global workforce.

The TCS salary hike is reportedly aimed to reward junior and mid-level employees. However, the average increment figure for this year has not been shared by the company. As per a report of The Economic Times, TCS is set to revise salaries for a large portion of its workforce, effective from September 1, 2025. TCS Responds After Employee Seen Protesting and Sleeping on Footpath Outside Pune Office Over Alleged Salary Delay Went Viral.

The TCS salary hikes reportedly follow a delay in IT giant's usual April increment cycle. In its April and June quarter updates, the company had pointed to macroeconomic challenges and weak demand from major markets as reasons for the hold-up. TCS is reportedly realigning its workforce strategy by offering salary hikes to 80% of its employees in junior and mid-level roles, while simultaneously reducing headcount by 2%. The announcement signals a shift towards developing fresh and mid-level talent and potentially phasing out senior roles amid structural changes. TCS Skips Chief Labour Commissioner Meet on August 1 Over Onboarding Delays, Layoffs of 12,000 Employees; Submits Response Through Email.

TCS Salary Hike: Who Will Get a Raise?

In a recent internal mail, CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO designate K Sudeep reportedly informed employees about a “compensation revision” that will apply to “eligible associates in grades up to C3A,” reportedly covering around 80% of the staff. The internal mail also reportedly thanked employees for their "dedication and hard work" as TCS looks ahead.

While this year’s average salary hike has not been disclosed yet, past increments reportedly ranged between 4.5% and 7%, and the top performers are said to have received double-digit raises. The TCS salary hike is reportedly intended for junior and mid-level staff, specifically those up to grade C3A and equivalent roles. The group is estimated to represent nearly 80% of TCS’s total workforce.

