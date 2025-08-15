Tokyo, August 15: Dentsu Group Inc., a Japanese advertising giant, is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs to restructure business efforts. The Dentsu layoffs are said to affect around 3,400 overseas employees. According to reports, the Dentsu Group will reduce jobs while expecting a USD 355 million annual cost cut and achieve an operating margin of 16-17% by fiscal 2027.

According to the reports, the upcoming round of Dentsu layoffs will be implemented as the Japan-based advertising company rethinks its possible partnership with foreign companies. The job cuts will result in 8% reduction in the workforce. Oracle Layoffs: Oracle Corp Cuts Over 150 Jobs in Cloud Unit Amid AI Investments Surge, Says Report.

Dentsu Layoffs to Affect Nearly 3,400 Foreign Employees; Here's Why

Dentsu Group Inc. has reportedly faced slowed growth in international markets. The company said it would consider partnering with overseas companies to improve its overall efficiency and performance. The advertising giant said it was on "steady progress" in achieving its 52 billion Japanese Yen (around USD 355 million) in annual operating cost reductions.

According to an official statement issued by Dentsu President and Global Chief Executive, Hiroshi Igarashi, the Japanese business had achieved "record-high net revenue" and underlying operating profit in the first half. However, Igarashi said the international business experienced negative growth in all three regions. He said that this resulted in very challenging performance for the company. Amdocs Layoffs: Israel-Based Tech Giant Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs to Adopt AI and Establish New GenAI & Data Division, Says Report.

Hiroshi Igarashi said that Dentsu had identified all the necessary measures to cut the annual operating costs by 2027, which included the 8% reduction in its headcount from the global business. He said that Dentsu layoffs decided to focus on the fundamental improvement measures to restore its profitability and competitive advantage. He said it would enhance the corporate value of Dentsu Group Inc. going forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).