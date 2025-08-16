Moline, August 16: John Deere has announced that it would lay off employees from three facilities and reduce its workforce count amid declining demand. The upcoming round of John Deere layoffs will affect 238 employees working at East Moline, Molin and Waterloo. All the employees will lose their jobs on September 19, 2025. The layoffs announcement could reportedly be an alarming signal to the tractor manufacturing industry.

US-based John Deere & Company has decided to trim its workforce amid slow demand for its equipment in the industry. The company stated that it was struggling during its earnings call. The tractor manufacturer said it was a challenging time for many farmers, growers and producers. It said the slow orders directly impacted its business in the near term. ChatGPT To Show Ads? Know About OpenAI’s Future Plans, Discontinuation of Older Models and Integration of Advertisements in Its AI Chatbot.

John Deere Layoffs: Check Facilities to Be Affected

According to various reports, the John Deere layoffs round would affect 115 employees from Harvester Works in East Moline. These workers will be laid off earlier than the other facilities. The tractor maker will allow them to continue working till August 29, 2025. The other facility to be impacted by the job cuts will be the Foundry in Waterloo, Iowa. Here, the company will let go of 71 workers. John Deere will allow these people to continue working till September 19, 2025. After the deadline, they will be laid off.

John Deere layoffs will affect the third and last facility - Seeding and Cylinder in Moline. The remaining employees will be allowed to work for August and September. However, they will be laid off in the last week. The company will lay off 52 employees. The affected workers will be eligible to be recalled to the home factory for a period equal to their length of service. What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

John Deere Laid Off Employees' Benefits

John Deere will provide various benefits to the laid-off workers. It will include weekly SUB (supplement employee benefit), TAB (Transitional Assistance) and profit sharing (based on the hours they worked). TAB will be provided that may cover up to 50% of their average weekly earnings for up to 52 weeks.

