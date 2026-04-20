The global technology sector has recorded more than 73,000 job cuts across 95 companies in the first four months of 2026, according to data from industry tracker Layoffs.fyi. This acceleration suggests that total layoffs this year could soon exceed the 124,201 roles eliminated in all of 2025. Industry analysts point to a fundamental shift in corporate strategy, as major firms like Meta, Oracle, and Snap transition from human-intensive operations to leaner, artificial intelligence-driven structures.

Anand, April 20: The current wave of downsizing is largely attributed to AI-led restructuring rather than the broad economic pressures seen in previous years. Companies are increasingly automating repetitive tasks and rebalancing their workforce to prioritise high-level technical skills. While total layoffs currently stand at 73,212, the number is expected to climb as several large-scale reductions are scheduled for the coming month. Meta Layoffs Coming: Mark Zuckerberg’s Firm To Announce Fresh Job Cuts on May 20 Affecting 8,000 Positions, Says Report.

Oracle and Meta Layoffs

Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is preparing for one of its most significant workforce reductions since the "year of efficiency." The company is reportedly set to eliminate approximately 8,000 roles, about 10% of its global staff, on May 20. Reports indicate that additional cuts could follow in the second half of the year as the social media giant recalibrates its staffing needs around rapid AI advancements.

Similarly, Oracle has implemented a massive global downsizing, affecting roughly 30,000 employees. The impact has been particularly severe in India, where the company let go of 10,000 staff members, representing 20% of its local workforce. Sources suggest that Oracle is cutting technical roles in areas where AI-led investments have yet to yield expected financial returns, including a 10% reduction at Oracle Financial Services Software.

Snap and Atlassian Adapting to AI Capabilities

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, recently announced the removal of 1,000 full-time roles, which accounts for 16% of its workforce. CEO Evan Spiegel informed employees that the restructuring is a direct response to AI's ability to handle repetitive tasks more efficiently. By eliminating these roles and an additional 300 vacant positions, the company aims to increase its operational speed and better serve its advertising partners.

Software firm Atlassian has also undergone a strategic shift, cutting 1,600 employees, or 10% of its staff, last month. The layoffs primarily impacted North America and Australia, with India accounting for 16% of the cuts. CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes stated that while AI is not necessarily replacing individuals entirely, it is fundamentally changing the "skill mix" required for the company's future enterprise goals. The restructuring also saw the departure of Chief Technology Officer Rajeev Rajan.

Workforce Transition: From Growth to AI Efficiency

The 2026 layoffs signify a transition in the technology sector’s labor market. Unlike the pandemic-era hiring surge, current strategies focus on "adaptation" and "efficiency." Industry experts observe that firms are no longer just cutting costs to satisfy investors but are actively replacing legacy job functions with automated systems. Snap Layoffs: 1,000 Employees To Be Affected as CEO Evan Spiegel Cites AI Advancements and Pivot to Profitable Growth, Says Report

This trend is particularly evident in the mid-market and enterprise software sectors, where firms are choosing to invest heavily in GPU infrastructure and AI researchers while reducing headcount in traditional administrative and support roles. As more companies reach the end of their fiscal quarters, further announcements regarding workforce "rebalancing" are anticipated across the sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).