After being banned by the Indian government, TikTok - a short video making app has bid goodbye to its India team hoping to get a chance to relaunch. As a reminder, TikTok was banned in India on June 29, 2020 along with several other Chinese apps due to security concerns. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

The goodbye note reads, "Dear TikTok India Team, your hard work, commitment, enthusiasm, innovation, humour and above all teamwork made us chase excellence every day. Thank you, for standing with us through thick and thin and for ensuring there was never a dull moment. Your unswering loyalty and love has made us one big family. Our people will always be our inspiration. Albeit a smaller team, we hope to get the chance to relaunch TikTok in India and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers. Till then, remember to inspire creativity and enrich lives wherever you go. Love, TikTok India."

With this message, the company also revealed that it still hopes to get a chance to relaunch TikTok in India as the country has hundreds of millions of users and content creators. It would be interesting to watch whether TikTok gets relaunched in India or not.

