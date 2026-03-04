Mumbai, March 4: TikTok users across several major cities in the United States experienced significant service disruptions on Tuesday, March 3, following an infrastructure failure at an Oracle data center. The outage, which began affecting users in the morning hours, resulted in the app crashing, search functional glitches, and substantial delays for creators attempting to publish new content.

The TikTok USDS Joint Venture, which now oversees operations in the country, confirmed that the technical difficulties were linked to an issue within an Oracle data center. This incident marks the second major service interruption involving Oracle infrastructure since the platform underwent a change in ownership to comply with national security regulations earlier this year. Facebook Down? Users Say Unable on Access FB Accounts on Desktop; ‘Site Issue’ Message Being Displayed.

TikTok Down in US

TikTok Down in US Funny Meme

Infrastructure Issues Impact Major Cities

According to data from the monitoring platform Downdetector, reports of disruptions began to climb shortly before 09:00 ET, with a second surge of complaints recorded later in the afternoon. At its peak, thousands of users flagged issues, with the highest concentration of reports originating from New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Washington.

Analysis of user feedback indicated that 52 per cent of those affected faced general problems with the mobile application, while 32 per cent specifically struggled with posting or publishing content. An additional 9 per cent of users reported that the search function was entirely non-functional, leading to widespread frustration across social media platforms.

Oracle Data Centre Reliability Under Scrutiny

This latest disruption follows a similar outage in January, which occurred just days after the finalisation of the TikTok sale. That previous instance was attributed to a winter storm affecting Oracle’s facilities; however, Oracle has not yet identified the specific cause for the March 3 failure. Is Facebook Messenger Shutting Down?.

Oracle currently holds an 80 per cent stake in the TikTok USDS Joint Venture. The partnership was established to satisfy US divestiture laws, ensuring that American user data is managed on domestic servers. As the primary cloud service provider for the app, the recurring nature of these technical failures has raised questions regarding the stability of the current hosting arrangement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).