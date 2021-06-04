Abuja, June 4: Days after Twitter removed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet from its platform, the Nigerian government on Friday announced that it was suspending Twitter operations across the country. The Nigerian government said the decision was taken as Twitter was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence." Earlier, the Nigerian government had accused the U.S. technology company of double standards and supporting the secessionists in the west African country.

In an official statement, the information ministry of Nigeria said the federal government had ''suspended' Twitter indefinitely. This comes two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations. In the deleted tweet, Buhari had made a reference to the country's 30-month civil war in 1967-1970, warning "those who wanted the government to fail" to desist from fomenting trouble.

On June 3, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed took a swipe at Twitter after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari who issued a warning to troublemakers in Nigeria. "We have a country to rule, and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter's mission in Nigeria is very suspect, they have an agenda. The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspicious," Mohammed said.

