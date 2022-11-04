New Delhi, November 4: For most of the nearly 200-strong Twitter India workforce, the Friday morning came with total chaos when they lost access to their official emails and internal Slack and group chats, as they were unfortunate to be part of the global sacking in the most brutal Elon Musk way.

Some of the employees who lost their jobs at Twitter India and did not wish to be named told IANS that when they logged in to their systems from home (Twitter is still in the work-from-home mode) on Friday, they were denied access. Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Begins Sacking Employees To Cut Global Workforce, Shuts Offices 'Temporarily'.

"Now we are waiting for the email with the subject line 'if your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email', as mentioned by the company. We are clueless on our severance pay, etc.," they lamented.

In Twitter's Slack and group chat groups, employees earlier complained about the lack of internal communication from their senior executives, after Musk took over as the new CEO last week. Elon Musk to Begin Layoffs at Twitter, Leaked Email Hints at Sacking of 7,500 Employees: Report.

"It is one of the most inhumane ways to get rid of us. After spending so many years at Twitter India, we were left without any communication since Musk took over," the affected workers told IANS. Some of the employees, who are still with Twitter India, are living in constant fear about losing their jobs in the next round, which they think will happen sooner keeping Musk's intentions in mind.

The new CEO aims to cut roughly half of its 7,600-strong workforce, about 3,800 employees. According to the company, the employee badge access to Twitter's offices has already been shut off "temporarily".

"To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter said in an internal memo.

