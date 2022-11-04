New York, Nov 4: A week after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired Twitter, employee layoffs at the social media company are expected to get underway on Friday and about half of Twitter's 7,500 workers appeared set to lose their jobs, according to a media report. Elon Musk Shares This Meme To Justify His Decision To Charge $8 For Twitter Blue Tick.

The New York Times, citing a companywide email, reported that Musk will “begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday”, exactly a week after he completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media company and ousted CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: PTI Chief Believes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senior Army Officer Behind Attack.

The NYT report added that “Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin” and “workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices on Friday as the cuts proceeded.” PTI YAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)