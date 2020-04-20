Vivo iQoo Neo 3 Official Render Images Surface Online; Confirms Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo iQoo Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vivo's sub-brand - iQoo is working on a new smartphone which is likely to be called as iQoo Neo 3. Ahead of its official launch, an iQoo executive posted the image of the smartphone on Weibo, revealing the rear section of the phone. Going by the renders, the upcoming iQoo Neo 3 sports a triple rear camera, which is a rectangular module positioned at the top-left corner. Moreover, the front profile of the phone can also be seen in the video posted by iQoo on Weibo. Oppo Find X2 Lite Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The images were posted on iQoo's official Weibo account by Vivo's iQoo brand VP - Feng Yufei. The render shows that the phone will pack three rear cameras placed in a vertical position with an LED flash. The smartphone was previously tipped to get a 48MP primary camera.

Additionally, the image also reveals the positioning of the volume rockers, that is placed on the right-hand side. It also sports brand's logo with 5G mentioning on the bottom-left part of the back.

Another iQoo Neo 3 leak from GSMArena claims that Vivo smartphone with model number - V1981A has been listed on CCC. This phone reportedly could be Vivo iQoo Neo 3. The listing also hints that the phone is expected to come with a 44W fast-charging support.