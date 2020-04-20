Oppo Find X2 Lite Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

Oppo Find X2 Lite (Photo Credits: Oppo Twitter)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone brand has officially launched the Find X2 Lite phone in Portugal. The smartphone is the newest addition to Oppo's Find X2 series, which already includes Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Offered with a single storage configuration, the new Find X2 Lite comes with 5G compatibility. Currently, there is no official confirmation if the company will be introducing the phone in the Indian market. As per the market reports, Oppo could launch Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones in India. So, we can expect the Find X2 Lite to hit the Indian market. Realme Narzo 10 Series India Launch Gets Delayed Again.

The company hasn't revealed the price for the Oppo Find X2 Lite on its Portugal site. The phone will cost less than Oppo Find X2, which retails at EUR 999 (around Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. But, the Oppo Find X2 Lite will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will be offered in two shades - Moonlight Black and Pearl White. Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Oppo Find X2 Lite gets a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution carrying a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and the display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, that comes mated with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a quad rear camera module which comprises a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP snappers as well. At the front, there is a 32MP camera with f/2.0 aperture positioned in the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs on the Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. It is backed by a 4.025 mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology. The company claims that the smartphone can be charged from 3 percent to 50 percent in just 20 minutes with the help of 30W VOOC Flash 4.0 technology.