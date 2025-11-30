New Delhi, November 30: Vivo is preparing to launch its flagship Vivo X300 series in India on December 2. New details about a compact model have started appearing online ahead of the launch of the X300 series. As per reports, the company is preparing to bring a compact variant, which is expected to arrive in the country as the Vivo X300 FE. Early leaks indicate that the smartphone could be the Indian version of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini.

Vivo X300 FE is expected to launch with the Vivo X300 series. The company has confirmed that the X300 series will include Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models. Vivo X300 FE will likely debut with a new look compared to the previous model. Leaks suggest that the device may come with a redesigned rear panel, which is said to feature a horizontal camera module that may include three camera lenses along with an LED flash. As per a report of Digit, the Vivo X300 FE price in India might be around INR 60,000. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update Rolling Out to Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Devices To Unlock ‘Faster, Sharper and Seamless Experience’; Check Details.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X300 FE is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device could be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone might feature a 6.31-inch display. The X300 FE will likely deliver 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. WhatsApp, Arattai, Telegram, JioChat and Other Apps May Soon Stop Working Without Active SIM Card; Indian Government Issues Major Directive for Messaging Apps.

Leaks indicate a triple rear-camera setup. The Vivo X300 FE is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Reports hint that the device will likely be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery paired with 90W fast charging capability. It is also expected to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and IP69/IP68 water and dust resistance ratings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Digit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

