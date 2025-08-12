Vivo V60 is launched today in India. It features a quad-curved display with slim bezels and a minimalist camera module that covers less than 9% of the back panel. It comes in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlight Blue colour options. The smartphone has a 6.77-inch display with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and it is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The device includes a triple rear camera setup with 50MP ZEISS primary sensor and a 6,500mAh battery. Vivo V60 price in India starts at INR 36,999. POCO M7 Plus 5G Price Range, Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13, 2025; Check All Details Here.

