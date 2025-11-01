New Delhi, November 1: Vivo has introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 series in global markets. The series features two models, which include the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. These devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro had already made their debut in China before their global rollout.

The company might also introduce its latest flagship smartphones soon in India. As per multiple reports, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro launch in India is expected in December 2025. In the Global market, the Vivo X300 series will be available in multiple colour options. The standard Vivo X300 comes in Black and Pink variants. The Vivo X300 Pro model will be available in Black and Brown colours. Lava Agni 4 Launch Soon in India, Design Revealed With Dual Camera Setup; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Specifications and Features

Vivo X300 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone includes a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP, 50MP, and a 50MP lenses, along with a 50MP front camera. It includes a 5,360mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge support.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 5,440mAh battery that supports 90W FlashCharge and 40W Wireless charging. It comes with a 50MP, 50MP, and 200MP camera support at the rear, along with a 50MP front camera. AirPods Pro Model With Integrated IR Cameras Likely To Arrive in 2026; Check Expected Features of Rumoured Apple AirPods.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Price in Global Market

Vivo X300 price for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at EUR 1,099 (around INR 1,13,000). Vivo X300 Pro is launched at a price of EUR 1,399 (around INR 1,43,000) for the sole variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

