Lava is preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, soon in India. The Lava Agni 4 release is expected in November 2025. The company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 1, and has revealed the smartphone’s rear design featuring a dual camera setup and said “Precision in Symmetry”. The smartphone will also come with a Metal design. As per reports, the Lava Agni 4 could feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 50MP primary camera and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. AirPods Pro Model With Integrated IR Cameras Likely To Arrive in 2026; Check Expected Features of Rumoured Apple AirPods.

Lava Agni 4 Design

