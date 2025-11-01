New Delhi, November 1: Apple is reportedly developing a new version of its AirPods Pro that will likely feature built-in cameras. While the company recently launched the AirPods Pro 3, reports suggest that an even more advanced model could arrive next year. The upcoming AirPods Pro with integrated cameras are expected to enhance the user experience.

The AirPods Pro 3 was recently launched in India at a price of INR 25,900. It is powered by Apple’s H2 headphone chip. It comes with Active Noise Cancellation and supports Live Translation for communication across different languages. The earbuds also include dual beamforming microphones, an inward-facing microphone, a skin-detect sensor, and touch controls. Users can get up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Realme GT 8 Pro Launch Soon in India, Release Date Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple could introduce advanced AI-driven capabilities with the integration of camera technology in the upcoming AirPods. The upcoming model is not expected to replace the AirPods Pro 3, and it will likely serve as a new premium model. As per reports, Apple’s 2026 AirPods range could include several models, which may include the AirPods Pro 3 with integrated cameras, the standard AirPods Pro 3, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the AirPods 4, and the AirPods Max.

AirPods Pro 3 With Camera (Features)

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the upcoming 2026 AirPods Pro model is expected to include built-in infrared (IR) cameras. These cameras could enable advanced AI-powered visual intelligence features. The technology may allow the earbuds to interact with Apple’s future Vision devices. The integration may also enhance spatial awareness and gesture recognition. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, CEO Nipun Marya Says ‘Power That Pushes Limits’; Check Specifications and Features.

Although Apple has not shared any official details yet, reports suggest that the 2026 AirPods Pro 3 with built-in cameras could mark a new direction for how its users interact with Apple’s devices. The rumours suggest the company is aiming to merge audio, visual, and intelligent technologies into one connected device.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

