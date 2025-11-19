New Delhi, November 19: Vivo has announced that its upcoming Vivo X300 series will launch in India on December 2, 2025. The X300 series will feature two smartphone models. It will be the standard Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company has already hinted early details about the smartphones, offering a glimpse of their key specifications and features. Vivo X300 will likely come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and it is confirmed to run on OriginOS 6.

The devices are likely to compete with the new OnePlus 15 in the premium smartphone segment. As per a report of Financial Express, the company is expected to offer the Vivo X300 in Summit Red, Mist Blue and Phantom Black colour options. Vivo X300 will come in Dune Brown and Phantom Black colour variants. Lava Agni 4 With YUVA AI Launch in India on November 20, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Price in India (Expected)

Exclusive 💫 VIVO X300 (16/512GB) Box MRP : ₹89,999 X300 Pro’s Teleconverter Kit BOX MRP : ₹20,999 There are high chances the X300 will be price at: ₹74,999 (12/256GB) ₹80,999 (16/512GB) — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 16, 2025

Vivo X300 price in India is also tipped ahead of the launch. As per the details shared by a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), the Vivo X300 is expected to arrive in India with two storage variants. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be priced around INR 74,999, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option is likely to be priced at around INR 80,999.

Vivo X300 Specifications and Features

As per a report of Financial Express, Vivo X300 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and could be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Vivo X300 Pro is also said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, but may come with higher storage options. As per reports, the Vivo X300 series is expected to feature the VS1 Pro imaging chip along with the V3 Plus imaging chip.

As per multiple reports, the Vivo X300 may come with a 6.31-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. It could also include a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Moto G57 Power Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on November 24; Check Details Here.

The Vivo X300 Pro may include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display and a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Its camera setup may come with a 50MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The Vivo X300 series may be equipped with the VS1 Pro Imaging chip and the V3 Plus Imaging chip. The smartphones will run on the OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

