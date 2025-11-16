New Delhi, November 16: Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X300 series will launch in India on December 2. It will include the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models. The upcoming X300 series will arrive with advanced specifications and features to improve performance and user experience. The Vivo X300 Pro will come with a ZEISS Gimbal-Grade main camera. Both smartphones will also feature a Unibody 3D Glass design for a premium look and feel.

Vivo X300 Series is company's next flagship, which is expected to offer professional-grade smartphone photography. It will have a premium design with a metal frame and is likely to feature 1.05mm bezels. Both models might include a MediaTek Dimensity processor. As per a report of Gizbot, the Vivo X300 series price in India is likely to start around INR 1,00,000. Lava Agni 4 Launch in India on November 20, Will Feature Vayu AI; Check Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo X300 Pro is expected to launch in two colour options, which may be Phantom Black and Dune Brown. Vivo X300 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It may include up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device is also said to feature Vivo’s in-house V3+ Imaging Chip along with a VS1 Imaging Chip to enhance camera processing and photography quality.

As per multiple reports, the Vivo X300 Pro is likely to include a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The camera setup could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on November 18; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Specifications and Features

Vivo X300 is also likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and may offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Vivo X300 will likely arrive in Summit Red, Mist Blue, and Phantom Black colour variants. As per reports, Vivo X300 is rumoured to feature a 6.31-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. The device is also expected to be equipped with a 6,040mAh battery that might support 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

