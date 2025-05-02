Mumbai, May 2: Vivo has launched its new smartphone in India, Vivo Y19 5G (vivo Y19 5G), at a starting price of INR 10,499. The smartphone comes with various unique features in the INR 10,000 segment, such as a larger battery, efficient processor, camera setup and AI features. Vivo Y19 5G price in India. Y19 5G is launched in two colour options - Majestic Black Green and Titanium Silver. Vivo Y19 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek design.

Vivo Y19 5G price in India starts at INR 10,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 11,499. The Vivo Y19 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at INR 12,999. All three models will be available in India at the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all the other retail stores. The Chinese smartphone maker announced 3 months of no-cost EMI for the 6GB+128GB variant. Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate Global Markets? Here’s What Apple CEO Tim Cook Said About Shifting iPhone Production From China to India for US Market Amid Tariff War.

Vivo Y19 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo Y19 5G comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and supports 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection via blue light emission reduction. It gets a 13MP primary camera accompanied by a 0.08MP secondary lens. On the front, the Vivo Y19 5G offers a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone includes AI features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance and AI Documents.

Vivo Y19 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor mated with LRDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The MediaTek D6300 achieves an AnTuTu score of up to 4,50,000. Further, the Vivo Y19 5G owners can expand the RAM by 4GB, 4GB and 6GB for each variant and increase storage by adding up to a 2TB memory card. Amazon Launches the All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With up to 12 Weeks of Battery Life; Check Price and Other Details.

The smartphone comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging supported by Smart Charging Engine 2.0 technology. It weighs 199 grams and has an 8.19mm thickness. Additionally, the device gets an IP64 water and dust resistance rating and Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification for better production.

