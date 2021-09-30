Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo X70 Series in the Indian market. Vivo X70 Series consists of Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ smartphones. The X70 Pro variant will go on sale on October 7 whereas the X70 Pro+ model will be available from October 12, 2021, on Flipkart, Reliance Digital Croma, Vijay Sale and other retail partners. Vivo X70 Series pre-booking offers include 10 percent cashback, V shield and more. Sale offers include up to Rs 5,000 cashback, one-time screen replacement and more. Vivo X70 Series 5G Launching Today in India, Watch Live Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X70 Pro features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the handset gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 gimbal camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP Periscope shooter with OIS. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper. The device comes packed with a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash charging support and runs on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12.

On the other hand, Vivo X70 Pro+ flaunts a 6.78-inch Ultra-HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the X70 Pro+ comes with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera.

Vivo X70 Pro+ is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W flash and 50W wireless flash charging support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X70 Pro is priced at Rs 46,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Vivo X70 Pro 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs 49,990 and Rs 52,990 respectively. On the other side, Vivo X70 Pro+ retails at Rs 79,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant.

