Vivo Y31s 5G Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in Malaysia

Vivo has officially launched the Y31s 5G in Malaysia, introducing its latest mid-range smartphone designed to balance modern performance with significant durability. The handset features a refined aesthetic and aims to stand out in a crowded market by offering robust protection alongside a highly capable battery system.

The new model brings key upgrades to the Y-series, focusing on enhanced outdoor visibility and imaging versatility. By combining reliable processing power with a suite of functional hardware improvements, Vivo is positioning the Y31s 5G as a practical choice for consumers seeking a durable, long-lasting device for daily connectivity and entertainment. POVA 8 India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Specifications Here.

Vivo Y31s 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y31s 5G features a 6.74-inch Full-HD Sunlight Display, capable of reaching a peak brightness of 1,050 nits for improved clarity in direct light. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on OriginOS 6, based on the Android 16 operating system. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, while the front of the device houses a 32-megapixel shooter for high-quality selfies. The smartphone is powered by a large 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery that supports 44W FlashCharge technology. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, alongside support for call and audio recording. Notably, the device features a rugged build with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for advanced dust and water resistance, weighing approximately 209g. Pixel 10 Price Drop: Google's Smartphone Gets Massive Discount in India; Check Latest Rate, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y31s 5G Price in Malaysia

The Vivo Y31s 5G is available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at RM 1,499 (approximately INR 35,200). The smartphone is offered in Black and Purple colour variants and is currently available for purchase through the official Vivo Malaysia website and various authorised retail partners across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).