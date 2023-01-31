San Francisco, January 31 : Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is facing a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online," globally on iOS. This outage is not because of a broken update, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces Longer Group Subjects, Descriptions on Android Beta.

It is still unclear how many users are affected by this issue and what is causing the current issue. The company has not yet released any official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.

The report also mentioned that if someone's online presence on the platform is hidden, then the current configuration is safe and nobody can see when they are online. iPad With Foldable Displays May Launch Next Year; Creates Great Excitement Among Apple Fans.

In October last year, the messaging platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours. According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 85 per cent of people had reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).