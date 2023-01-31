New Delhi, January 31 : Tech giant Apple has been reportedly working on foldable displays for its different devices. As per the latest reports of the analysts, Apple might be bringing out its foldable iPad in 2024.

A lot of analysts are predicting exciting new upcoming foldable products from the house of Apple, including foldable iPhones and iPads. Let’s take a brief look at these predictions and speculations. OnePlus Pad India Launch and Design Details Confirmed; All Known Details So Far.

Apple Foldable iPad - What We Know So Far :

The foldable iPad prediction was made by Display Supply Chain Consultant analyst Ross Young last year, as per reports on The Verge. As per him Apple has put foldable iPad and a MacBook hybrid with around a 20-inch folding display. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also said that Apple considering a foldable device with a dual-display and a clamshell design, where the bottom half of the display will be utilized as a virtual keyboard. His prediction indicated a 2026-27 release date.

However, as per a recent report on The Verge, a foldable iPad can be expected in the near future, that is as soon as in 2024. This report was based on a tweet from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the foldable iPad would greatly boost Apple's sales. realme To Partner With Coca-Cola To Launch Exciting New Smartphone in India.

Kuo's predictions of a near future foldable iPad really created a great wave of excitement among the tech aficionados and Apple enthusiasts. If the foldable iPad really launches in the market as early as 2024 then it would be a ground breaking success for Apple and would indeed shoot its sales figures.

According to Kuo, the iPad Mini would join the foldable iPad lineup and also hit the mass market production sometime next year. The foldable iPad will also be coming with a carbon fibre kickstand as per the reports.

