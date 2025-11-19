San Francisco, November 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new beta feature for Android users called “Channel Activity Notification Settings”. The same feature was released on the iOS platform a few days ago, and WhatsApp has now expanded it to Google’s Android platform. After testing, the Meta-owned instant messaging service will introduce it to end users globally.

As the name suggests, the Channel Activity Notification Settings feature gives admins access to detailed insights to help manage and grow their followers. It aims to improve WhatsApp Channels by providing information about viewers and helping admins refine their content strategy. It also helps manage notifications more effectively. Gemini 3 Available as Part of Jio Gemini Pro Plan for 18 Months to All Unlimited 5G Customers.

WhatsApp Expands "Channel Activity Notifications Settings" Feature to Android Users

According to a report published by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp beta feature helps channel admins and co-admins control alerts for admin and follower activities. They can further customise notification tones and receive smart notifications based on the size of their channels. The report mentioned that WhatsApp channel admins can monitor audience engagement, track their contributions and maintain efficient collaborations.

WhatsApp’s new experimental Channel Activity Notification Settings feature is available through the Google Play Beta Programme via Android version 2.25.35.3. Users will also have the option to disable the feature at any time. It will trigger two different types of alerts, follower interactions and admin actions; both of which can be enabled or disabled according to admin preferences. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to Launch on November 26, 2025 with Major Performance Boost and Adreno 840 GPU; Check Details.

WhatsApp’s new feature gives full control over which notifications are received. The report said, “Additionally, notifications can be customised in tone and style, allowing admins to tailor alerts to their personal workflow and channel management needs.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

