New Delhi, February 25: Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday announced a major change in the ownership structure of its step-down subsidiary, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), after completing a large share allotment worth Rs 853.20 crore. The development comes after REIL issued 85,31,75,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at par.

The total transaction value stands at Rs 853.20 crore and marks a strategic partnership between Reliance and global tech giant Meta Platforms, Inc., through its subsidiary. As part of the allotment, 59,66,22,500 shares worth Rs 596.60 crore were allotted to Reliance Intelligence Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, 25,65,52,500 shares worth Rs 256.60 crore were allotted to Facebook Overseas, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms. AI Adoption in Indian Corporate Real Estate Grows 18-Fold as 91% of Companies Pilot Technology, JLL Report Finds.

Following the share allotment, Reliance Intelligence Limited now holds a 70 per cent stake in REIL, while Facebook Overseas owns the remaining 30 per cent. With this transaction, REIL has ceased to be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries and will now function as a step-down subsidiary with Meta Platforms as a minority partner. The company said all necessary approvals for the investment have been obtained. It clarified that the transaction between REIL and Facebook Overseas is not a related party transaction.

However, the allotment to Reliance Intelligence Limited qualifies as a related party transaction, though it has been carried out on an arm’s length basis. Reliance Industries also confirmed that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in this transaction. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Semiconnect Conference 2026: Gujarat To Host 3rd Edition of Global Semiconductor Summit in Gandhinagar March 1.

The company noted that this move follows earlier disclosures made on August 29, 2025, September 10, 2025, and October 25, 2025, indicating that the partnership has been in the works for several months. Reliance Industries said it received the formal intimation regarding the allotment on February 25, 2026, at 6:40 p.m. IST. The disclosure was signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Savithri Parekh.

