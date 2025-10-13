Mumbai, October 13: Microsoft Windows 10 support will officially end on October 14, 2025, leaving millions of PCs exposed to threats. From tomorrow onwards, Microsoft will not provide free software updates via Windows Update, technical assistance, or security fixes for Windows 10. Users have the option to move to Windows 11. However, nearly 400 million global users reportedly running Windows 10 will face security risks due to ransomware, malware, adware, and other threats, according to a report.

Microsoft said that Windows 10 will continue to work on PCs; however, users should move to the Windows 11 operating system for a smoother experience. The computer must meet the minimum requirements to upgrade to the next system. The tech giant said that by upgrading to the 11th version, users would get enhanced security, better productivity, innovative new features, and the tools they depend on when upgrading to Windows 11. xAI Macrohard: Elon Musk Says Upcoming Project Will Be ‘Profoundly Impactful at an Immense Scale’, Outlines Its Physical Object Manufacturing Capabilities.

Windows 10 End of Support on October 14, 2025

After Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 on October 14, around 41% PCs, around 600 million, in the world will be affected, as per a report by Forbes. At the end of September 2025, the number of Windows 10 users was 46%, which reduced as the date approached, it added. The report highlighted that around 400 million PCs will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11 due to incompatible hardware.

Forbes cited PIRG, which mentioned that in 2016, the company ended Windows 8 support, and even in January 2023, 2.2% of total users were still running it. It also cited Consumer Reports and EuroConsumers, stating that Windows 10 support is ending too soon, just four years after the launch of Windows 11.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11? Check Minimum Hardware Requirements

Windows 11 requires a minimum 1GHz or faster processor with at least 2 cores. Additionally, it must have 4GB of RAM and 64GB or more of storage capacity. The PC must have UEFI with Secure Boot support, TPM version 2.0, and a DirectX 12-compatible graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver. To run Microsoft Windows 11, users will need at least a 720p 9-inch diagonal display. To set up the operating system, users will need an internet connection and a Microsoft account. Also, the PC must be running Windows 10 version 2004 or later to upgrade.

Microsoft said on its website page, "If your PC meets the minimum requirements to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11, you should see an option in Windows Update to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. If your PC is not able to upgrade to Windows 11 or if you want to replace it, you can move to Windows 11 by purchasing a new PC." X New App in Development: Nikita Bier, Head of Product at Elon Musk’s X, Announces Rebuilding Whole App From Scratch, Seeks Most Talented Android Developers in World.

Windows 11 Key Features Over Windows 10

Windows 11 from Microsoft will offer Smart App Control, providing an extra layer of security by only allowing apps with a good reputation to be installed on the system. It also allows syncing Android and iPhone devices to the PC. Windows 10 only allowed backing up important files; however, Windows 11 will enable both backup and restoration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Microsoft Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).