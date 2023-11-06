San Francisco, November 6: Elon Musk on Monday announced that premium verified users can now send a direct message (DM) to the platform for support. However, the response time will vary from X customer service executives, according to other posts. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Emerges Second Most Popular Indian Politician on X After PM Narendra Modi.

Elon Musk Announces Improved Customer Service on X:

Improved customer service https://t.co/z0KVF5qy7O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

X News Daily posted: “Verified users can now DM the @Premium account for support.” “Response times will vary but we've seen examples of users getting responses from agents in under 10 minutes,” it added. Musk replied: “Improved customer service.” A premium service user replied that this is a great move by X. Mahadev Online Book App, 21 Other Betting Apps Banned by Government Amid ED’s Money Laundering Probe.

“This is a super good news, @elonmusk. Under the previous team of #Twitter, I was expecting such a service so many times,” the user commented. However, X News Daily further posted that to be fair, some users have been seeing much longer response times from the X customer service.