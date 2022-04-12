Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India launch has been set for April 27, 2022. The company has teased the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The handset had debuted in China along with Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X last year and in the global market last month. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on the official website with a Notify Me button. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.73-inch WQHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22! When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it! Get Notified: https://t.co/kmVGPrrxIQ pic.twitter.com/Q9HhOFvwXI — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 12, 2022

For photography, the handset is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50MP portrait and an ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G might pack a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options could include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is likely to start at Rs 65,000.

