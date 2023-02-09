New Delhi, February 9 : The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled in its home market China in December 2022. Now, the smartphone is readying up for its global launch, which includes India.

Xiaomi India has announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be launched globally at Mobile World Congress (MWC), which includes the model’s India launch as well. Read on to find all details. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Smartphone – India Launch Details :

As per Xiaomi India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is going to launch for the global markets at the Mobile World Congress (MWC)on February 26. The smartphone’s global launch event at the MWC 2023 at Barcelona will be livestreamed at 9:30PM IST on Xiaomi's official website as well as on its social media handles. OPPO Reno8 T 5G Smartphone Launched in India With 108MP Camera; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

Apart from the official launch date announcement through Xiaomi press note, a report on social media also mentions about the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series on February 26. Now, the mention of the word "series" indicates the launch of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 model along with the Pro model. While, this is very much possible, there is no official word about it yet.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Smartphone – Specifications :

The Xiaomi 13 Pro gets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14

The device features a 6.73-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display along with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support and an under the display fingerprint reader for security.

Optics are handled by a primary triple camera setup at the back with 50.3MP + 50MP + 50MP Leica-branded lenses, while selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 32MP front facing snapper.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro draws its juice from a 4,820 mAh battery pack with support of 120W wired and 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 vanilla model also gets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but features smaller display with lower resolution, a smaller battery with slower wired charging support and lesser cameras.

