Xiaomi will officially launch the Civi 2 smartphone in the home country on September 27, 2022. The company teased the handset on Weibo, revealing its rear design, launch date and time. According to the teaser, the launch of Civi 2 will take place on the above-mentioned date at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). Xiaomi 12 Lite Debuts in Malaysia, Now Available for Pre-Order.

The teaser also reveals that Xiaomi Civi 2 will feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. It will come with a wave-like pattern on the rear panel. The device is said to debut as Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite in other markets.

Xiaomi Civi 2 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED micro-curved display, a 120Hz refresh rate and 67W fast charging support. In addition to this, the handset is rumoured to come with special Vlog modes for the rear camera module.

