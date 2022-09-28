Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphone is now official in China. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Civi smartphone and brings improved cameras, a new generation of chips and more. It is now available for purchase in the home country via authorised stores. It comes in black, blue and pink colours. Xiaomi also launched the Hello Kitty edition of the Civi 2, which sports a pleated pattern. Xiaomi Civi 2 Launch Set for September 27, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

Xiaomi Civi 2 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Civi 2 smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It gets a Stainless Steel VC Liquid Cooling technology to combat enhanced heat dissipation. In addition to this, Xiaomi Civi 2 has connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and more. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi Civi 2 is priced at CNY 2,399 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 2,799 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

