Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphones Immediately Sold Out During First Sale; Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphones Immediately Sold Out During First Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Thursday launched the new Mi 10 series smartphones in the home market. Reportedly, the phones were made available for purchase today in China, but the sale lasted only for a few seconds as all the devices went sold out immediately. As per the report, Xiaomi claims that the new Mi 10 series phone generated over CNY 200 million wherein the company retailed around 50,000 units of the smartphones. Xiaomi Mi 10 Series With Snapdragon 865 Chipset & 108MP Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to the company, the smartphones were retailed on every store, inclusive of Tmall, JD.com, Xiaomi Mall. Moreover, the interested fans can get their hands on the devices during the second sale, which is scheduled to happen on February 21, 2020.

If the reports are to be believed, Xiaomi Mi 10 Series seems to have resonated well in the home market. It would be interesting to watch if Xiaomi is able to keep up the supply as the country is affected by Coronovirus.

Variant-wise, the Xiaomi Mi 10 phone comes in three storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As far as the prices are concerned, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant costs 3999 yuan. Whereas the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants retail at 4299 yuan and 4699 yuan respectively.