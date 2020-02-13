Xiaomi Mi 10 Series With Snapdragon 865 Chipset & 108MP Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand has officially revealed the new Mi 10 series for the year 2020 at an event. Dubbed as a powerful smartphone, the new Mi 10 series comes equipped with the Snapdragon 865, powerful cameras, and much more. It won't be wrong to call the fastest smartphone ever made by Xiaomi. As the company has launched the smartphone in the home market, we can expect the device to hit the Indian shores in sometime, probably in some months. Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Smartphone Launched In India At Starting Price of Rs 6,499; Price, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The company launched the Mi 10 series in two variants as we saw in the leaks and teasers previously. The new Mi 10 sports flagship grade specifications whereas Mi 10 Pro is loaded with some additional features and specifications.

The Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display supporting a refresh rate of 90Hz whereas the touch refresh rate is set at 180Hz. Featuring curved edges on the display, the punch-hole cut-out houses a 20MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on the latest version of MIUI 11. The phone is backed by a 4780 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Additionally, the phone also offers 30W wireless charging along with 10W wireless reverse charging.

For photography, the Mi 10 smartphone employs an quad rear camera wherein 108MP is a primary lens consisting of 1/1.33 inch sensor with OIS support. The second camera is a 13MP ultra wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The remaining two cameras are a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The base variant of Mi 10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,999, which is around Rs 40,800. On the other hand, the bigger 8GB RAM and 256GB variant comes at CNY 4299 (approximately Rs 43,500). However, the top end model with 12GB & 256GB configuration retails at CNY 4699 (around Rs 47,500).