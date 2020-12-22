Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching its Mi 10i smartphone in India on January 5, 2020. The company released a video teaser of the handset on its official Twitter handle revealing some camera specifications. Going by the camera module shown in the teaser, it is reported to be the Mi 10i phone. The phone is expected to be a re-branded model of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. As a reminder, the Redmi Note 9 series was launched in China last month. Xiaomi Mi 11 to Be Launched on December 28, 2020; Teased on Weibo.

The company has not yet revealed the name of the upcoming device. Mi 10i will be the first smartphone to be launched in India in 2021. The Mi 10 phone is likely to come in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10 Guess what's coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10. 05.01.21 Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

The device could be offered in three colours - Black, Blue, & Orange-green. For photography, Mi 10i will come with a quad rear camera system that might feature a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone could fuel a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As Mi 10i is expected to be a re-branded model of Redmi Note 9 5G, we might get to see a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the handset might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset. Pricing & other specifications will be revealed during its launch event.

