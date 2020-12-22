Xiaomi's Mi 11 is all set to be launched on December 28, 2020. The company shared the official page of its upcoming Mi 11 series on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. In addition to this, the Mi 11 handset has been spotted on Geekbench. Mi 11 series might comprise of Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro device, both handsets are likely to come with a curved display, a glass black & a similar design. As per the Weibo post, the Mi 11 will be launched in China at 7:30 PM local time (5 pm IST). The Mi 11 handset will be introduced as the successor to the Mi 10 phone. Xiaomi Mi 11 to Be Launched on December 29, 2020: Report.

Mi 11 (Photo Credits: Ben Geskin)

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 is expected to feature a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. AS announced by the company at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 earlier this month, Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The world's first smartphone with #Snapdragon 888 is coming December 28! 🙌 I’m pretty excited about the new #Mi11, with its quad curved display and 108MP main camera. I hope it will be close to Mi 10 Ultra main camera, which really surprised me, one of the best ever 👏 pic.twitter.com/9XIIgLcxOq — Ben Geskin 📸📱👨‍💻 (@BenGeskin) December 22, 2020

For optics, the device is said to flaunt a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper & a 5MP telephoto shooter.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will run on Android 11 operating system & will be offered with 12GB of RAM. Moreover, Mi 11 series is likely to retain the punch-hole display design from the Mi 10 series. Xiaomi could offer a 2,390mAh battery with 55W fast charging facility. Pricing & other details of Mi 11 will be revealed during its launch event.

