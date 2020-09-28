Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Mi 10T series on September 30, 2020. The company has been teasing about the upcoming Mi 10T series & has released the official poster on its official Twitter handle. The online launch event will be streamed via Xiaomi's official YouTube, Twitter & Facebook handle at 2 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST). Mi 10T series could comprise of Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G & Mi 10T Lite. Ahead of the launch, specifications of Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro smartphones have been leaked. According to the reports, both handsets are expected to carry a 144Hz refresh rate. Mi 10T Series to Be Launched on September 30, 2020; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Mi 10T is likely to feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the device could carry a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there might be a 20MP sensor for selfies & video calls. The handset could be fuelled with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi 10T Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the other hand, Mi 10T Pro may carry similar specifications as the Mi 10T but with a change in the primary camera lens. Instead of 64MP, the Mi 10T Pro is expected to come with a 108MP main lens. The smartphone could be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T (Photo Credits: Sudhanshu Twitter)

The Mi 10T Pro is said to be offered in Black, Blue & Silver shades. Coming to the pricing, Mi 10T is rumoured to be priced at EUR 550 (approximately Rs 47,800) whereas the Mi 10T Pro is likely to cost between EUR 640 (approximately Rs 54,830) & EUR 680 (approximately Rs 58,240).

